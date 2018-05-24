Albemarle County School Board Asking for $96M for Capital Improvements

The Albemarle County School Board is asking for $96 million for capital improvements, more than twice the amount the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is considering.

School Board members say they need this money as the county school system continues to grow, but it could mean higher taxes for people living in the county.

The School Board is seeking $96 million to update classrooms, build new ones, and even add a new learning center. Members say it's a necessity as enrollments continue to increase.

They want to update both Albemarle High School and Western Albemarle High School. Members say the old buildings don't accommodate modern styles of teaching.

The board also wants to build more classrooms at Scottsville Elementary School since several teachers are teaching students in trailers right now.

Additionally, they want to build a learning center that can seat 600 students.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has proposed putting $47 million toward two projects as part of a $59 million bond referendum, which means one project will have to be put on the back burner.

The School Board looked at other options to amend their proposal, but ultimately decided to stick with the $96 million request. A larger request could mean supervisors consider raising taxes in order to pay back any bond financed for these improvements.

“The community is well aware that we fell significantly behind during the great recession. Some years we were only able to fix roof leaks and the HVAC systems,” said Kate Acuff, the chair of the Albemarle County School Board. “We've grown since that by over 1,000 students and we physically need more space unless we want more and more children in trailers.”

The Board of Supervisors is expected to take this up at the next meeting on June 6. Any referendum must be decided by August in order to be put on the ballot in November. Depending on what supervisors and voters decide, the bond would be financed in fiscal year 2019.

The last time a bond referendum was approved, in 2016, a 1.3 cents tax increase was anticipated, but projected revenue to the county exceeded projections and taxes were not raised.