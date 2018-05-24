Public Hearing on Final Design Plans for Belmont Bridge Held Thursday

Final design plans for the crumbling Belmont Bridge in Charlottesville went before the public one last time Thursday evening. A public hearing was held at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall.

The bridge will accommodate two lanes for car traffic and include a pair of bike lanes and wider sidewalks.

Some Belmont business owners voiced their concerns, saying maybe the city should "pump the brakes" and consider a more comprehensive plan that would reduce traffic.

"I think we need to take people maybe along Monticello Ave more frequently and turn that into the gateway, rather than taking them over this bridge if we're not going to consider this bridge a gateway and give it the due which it deserves,” said Tomas Rahal, the owner of Quality Pie.

The construction estimate stands at $23 million.Construction is set to start in late 2019 and take about two years to complete.