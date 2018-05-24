6-Year-Old Raising Funds for Bennett's Village, an All Abilities Playground

A little girl is looking to raise some big bucks for her best friend who passed away this year from a rare muscle disease. Addie Wray is 6 years old and just recently had to say goodbye to her good friend Bennett McClurken-Gibney who had Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

According to the Bennett's Village gofundme page, one of Bennett's greatest joys was to go to the ARC park in Richmond, a playground that allows kids of all abilities to play together. After his death, Bennett's parents began raising money to create a playground in Charlottesville that would have accommodated their son and others who have both physical and mental disabilities.

Wray wanted to help make their dream a reality and began selling her old clothes and toys to get funds for the park.

“He went in a wheelchair and he couldn't do as much we could and then he just died and then we're making a playground for every kid so they can play,” she said.

So far, Wray has risen close to $200.

Overall, more than $47,000 has been raised for the playground project, Bennett’s Village.

If you would like to help with Bennett's Village, tax deductible donations can be made on the gofundme page. If you would prefer to send a check, send it to The Arc of the Piedmont, with “FBO Bennett’s Village” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to:

Arc of the Piedmont

Attn: Bennett’s Village

509 Park Street,

Charlottesville, VA 22902.

The first organizational meeting of Bennett’s Village will take place on Tuesday, May 29 at Homewood Suites (2036 India Road) from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Albemarle Room. All individuals and organizations interested in partnering with Bennett’s Village are invited to this kid-friendly meeting.