Boys and Girls Club Looks to Expand to Area Next to Jack Jouett Middle School

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia is looking to expand

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia presented the Albemarle County School Board with a proposal to build a new after-school center next to Jack Jouett Middle School Thursday.

Right now, the Boys and Girls Club runs an after-school program in the Jack Jouett building.

The club says a new facility on school property could double the number of students it’s able to serve in the northern urban ring. The proposed club would go on land between Jack Jouett and Albemarle High School, where the current driver’s education course stands.

The school board's two main concerns are what the county would do about eliminating the driving course and how the new club would affect enrollment in the school's extended day enrichment program, which costs more than $2,000 a year, compared to the Boys and Girls Club's yearly $35 fee.

"It's critically important that we get all of our kids into some quality after-school programming; I don't want to have tiered programming, though, where the wealthier kids go to the extended day and the lower-income kids are in Boys and Girls Club,” says Kate Acuff, the school board chair. “However, that would be an improvement over what they have now."

The Boys and Girls Club would fully fund the new 30,000 square-foot facility, which would include a full-size gym, playground, walking trails, and a parking lot.

The School Board says it plans to re-evaluate the impact the club would have on the extended day program and driver's ed course before making a final decision. There is no word at this time as to when the decision will be made.