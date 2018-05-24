Congressman Garrett Fires Back at Rumors About his Re-Election Campaign

Tom Garrett during his Facebook Live event on May 24

Tom Garrett is firing back about all those swirling rumors that he might drop out of the race for the 5th District seat.

On Thursday, May 24, he announced nothing will stop him from running for re-election.

The 5th District Congressman held a Facebook Live press conference on Thursday afternoon to address the speculation. He says the rumors surrounding his campaign were false, and that his frustrations with Congress were taken completely out of context.

On Wednesday, a report on online magazine Politico cited three unnamed sources who claimed the Republican congressman would not run for a second term.

In his Facebook Live event, Garrett said he wants to work to help families facing international issues.

He mentioned former University of Virginia women’s basketball coach Joanne Boyle resigning to fight for legal rights for her adopted daughter from Africa, and his frustration trying to work with officials concerning Sudanese refugees in the 5th District.

Garrett says he is willing to go the extra mile.

"There is no way in heck that I'm not going to be back here in 2019 as a member of the Congress representing the 5th District of Virginia because too darn much is at stake," says Garrett.

In the 20-minute press conference, Garrett said working on legislation in Congress is like "pounding your head perpetually against a brick wall."

He repeatedly referenced the Bible and Charlottesville history as inspiration during his speech.

Garrett will hold a telephone town hall starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.