Monticello High School's Matthew Allen & Tyler Walker Both to Play Sports at Shenandoah University

Monticello high school's Matthew Allen and Tyler Walker are both headed to Shenandoah University where they will continue their playing careers.

Both guys play on Monticello's baseball team, but Allen will play football at Shenandoah. Walker will play golf at Shenandoah.

The two friends will be roommates next year.

Allen is a lineman, who aims to play tight end at Shenandoah.

Walker is a three-time first-team All-Jefferson District golfer, who recently placed third in the JD tournament, shooting a 74.

"I started playing golf when I was four, my grandfather got me into it and I've just loved it ever since," says Walker. "It means a lot, just getting an opportunity to go play more golf in college and complete, help out a team anyway I can."

Allen talked about why he chose Shenandoah.

"Just the coaching staff and the family feel I got from it," says Allen. "Get to keep playing football, when I walked on I loved it."