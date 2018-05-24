Sentencing for Woman who Killed Friend Delayed Until July

An Augusta County woman who killed her long-time friend will have to wait until July to learn her punishment.

The sentencing hearing for Tina Matheny on Thursday, May 24, was continued on the defense's request. The attorneys did not yet have mental health information set to be used in the hearing.

Last March, 36-year-old Peggy Woods was stabbed and killed outside a Craigsville store. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Matheny maintained her innocence, but did enter an Alford plea.