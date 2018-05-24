PVCC Named 2018 College of the Year for Engine Repair Training Program

Piedmont Virginia Community College Press Release:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – Piedmont Virginia Community College has been named as the 2018 College of the Year by the national Equipment and Engine Training Council (EETC), Inc., for its small engine repair training program offered through the college’s Workforce Services Division.

“We selected PVCC for this award due to its exceptionally strong and innovative small engine repair training program,” said EETC Executive Director Erik Sides. “What I really like about the program at PVCC is its outside-of-the-box thinking on getting the student trained and ready to work in the industry with the specific task of obtaining the knowledge necessary to become certified with industry credentials. We looked at the testing statistics and were impressed with the program’s pass rate and the multiple certifications that have been issued.”

PVCC first began offering small engine repair classes in 2013. Current courses include two-stroke engine repair certification, four-stroke engine repair certification, driveline and hydraulics certification and electrical systems certification. All courses prepare students to take the national certification exams offered through the EETC.

In 2015, PVCC expanded its program to offer classes at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail (ACRJ). The ACRJ program focuses on teaching soon-to-be-released offenders the skills needed to help them gain employment upon release. In 2017, funding provided through Fast Forward, an innovative, state-wide program that provides financial assistance for Virginia residents to earn high-demand industry credentials, covered the cost of training and the certification exam for these incarcerated individuals.

“It’s an honor to be chosen as the college of the year by EETC,” said Greg Rosko, PVCC program manager. “It’s also a pleasure partnering with the Albemarle/Charlottesville Regional Jail. Both EETC and the ACRJ have been very supportive of the Workforce Services Division as we strive to provide a skilled workforce for local industries.”

The EETC is a nonprofit association whose goal is to address the shortage of qualified technicians in the outdoor power equipment industry. Founded in 1996, the organization’s membership is comprised of dedicated industry professionals including manufacturers, distributors, dealers, educational institutions and external professional and trades associations. To learn more about the EETC, visit www.eetc.org. To learn more about PVCC’s small engine repair program, visit www.pvcc.edu/workforce.