IIHS Engineer Weighs In on Safety of Autonomous Cars

Auto-safety engineers at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) are giving us a better understanding of the future of self-driving cars.

Business insiders predict roads will be filled with fully autonomous cars by 2030.

Fatal crashes have made international headlines in recent months, showing some flaws in the concept of self-driving cars on roadways.

Engineers say the tech is in its testing stages, and human error is playing an increasing role here, too.

Technology is making driving less involved. But safety experts at IIHS in Greene County say using words like "autopilot" or "self-driving car" has drivers misunderstanding their role.

The most advanced systems have a spinning lidar to paint a picture of what's around a car, an adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping technology to keep cars from drifting. But, some features only have been proven to work on certain roadways.

“Some of it is misunderstanding the system and it's capabilities. Again, it's designed for certain situations and certain driving situations, and they may not be used in those situations,” said David Aylor, IIHS engineer.

For example, lane-keeping systems typically only work in roadways that are well-marked highways. They usually do not have a lot of cross-traffic or pedestrians.

Experts tell me most of those headline-making crashes have happened because of people being relying too much on a system or using it improperly.