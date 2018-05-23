Quantcast

Augusta Board of Supervisors Approves Request for Proposal for New Courthouse

Edited by Emmy Freedman
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Augusta County is moving forward with plans to build a new courts complex in downtown Staunton.

With a vote of six to one, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors approved a request for a proposal on this new courthouse project on Wednesday, May 23.

The plan would demolish the general district and juvenile courts and eventually combine those courts, along with the circuit court, into one new space.

The Augusta Circuit Court will stay in its current location while work is being done, but the general district and juvenile courts will be housed inside the empty Beverley Manor Elementary School during construction.

When the project is finished, the historic circuit courthouse would become offices for prosecutors.

The request for proposal does not yet mean the project is officially approved.

