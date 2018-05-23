UVA Political Analyst Weighs in on Rumor that Rep. Garrett May Not Seek Re-Election

Congressman Tom Garrett, who represents Virginia’s 5th District, might not be seeking re-election this fall.

At this point, neither Garrett nor his opponent, Democrat Leslie Cockburn, is weighing in on the matter with anything more than a "no comment."

A political analyst at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics says the only indication of this possibility is that Garrett's fundraising numbers were low in March.

On Wednesday, May 23, online publication Politico cited three unnamed sources in its article claiming Congressman Garrett may not seek re-election in November. According to the site, Garrett split with his chief of staff, Jimmy Keady, on Tuesday night.

Another website, Roll Call, says Garrett has “no plans to leave Congress before the end of the session" and he also said "I’m not resigning. I can tell you that definitely."

But that doesn't necessarily mean he will seek re-election, either. But if he does choose not to run again, that could mean some legwork for the area’s Republicans.

“Presumably, that would mean that the 5th District Republican Committee would have to choose some sort of format - whether that's just selecting a replacement themselves or setting up some sort of convention - to replace Garrett since he's already been nominated, would have to be the process,” says Geoffrey Skelley, an analyst at UVA’s Center for Politics.

Skelley adds that if Garrett does choose to withdraw, that could mean more work for 5th District Democratic nominee Leslie Cockburn as well. Her campaign would have to start research from scratch on the new candidate in preparation for the race in November.

According to the UVA Center for Politics, the last time something like this happened was in 2004. A candidate abandoned his re-election bid in the 2nd District, and in that case the Republican committee chose someone new without holding a convention.