Charlottesville Democrats Meet to Discuss Tom Garrett, Hear Updates on Campaigns

The Charlottesville Democrats' Committee of 100 met on Wednesday, May 23, to hear from campaigns.

Organizers say these meetings are an important way to connect as Democrats, while also getting updates on the committee's activity.

On Wednesday night, the Democrats also voted on statements regarding three local issues.

The committee says regardless of what happens with Tom Garrett, its efforts are focused on Democratic nominee Leslie Cockburn.

“That is a decision that Mr. Garrett has to make for himself,” says Ivy Hinton, the co-chair of the Charlottesville Democrats. “For the city of Charlottesville, the decision we, the citizens of Charlottesville, have to make is who is going to be the best person to represent the city of Charlottesville, as well as Albemarle County and the 5th District. We believe that we have the best candidate for that.”

Wednesday night’s meeting was held inside the McIntire Room at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library's central branch.