Augusta Health Unveils New Lab to Help Care for Cardiovascular Patients

The lab will assist for a variety of procedures

Augusta Health has some of the newest technology to help care for the heart.

On Wednesday, May 23, the Fishersville hospital unveiled its new electrophysiology lab in its heart and vascular center.

The lab is for a variety of procedures, like ablations, pacemakers, and defibrillators - everything to treat the heart's electrical system. The new equipment in the lab is the state-of-the-art Azurion system.

"This new technology allows us to do the procedures safer, using less radiation and actually do a better job,” says Chad Hall, an RN at Augusta Health.

The electrophysiology lab is Augusta Health's third cardiac lab. The hospital also has a dedicated cardiac catheterization lab and one multifunctional lab for both catheterization and electrophysiology.