Quantcast

Augusta Health Unveils New Lab to Help Care for Cardiovascular Patients

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
The new electrophysiology lab at Augusta Health The new electrophysiology lab at Augusta Health
The lab will assist for a variety of procedures The lab will assist for a variety of procedures
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Augusta Health has some of the newest technology to help care for the heart.

On Wednesday, May 23, the Fishersville hospital unveiled its new electrophysiology lab in its heart and vascular center.

The lab is for a variety of procedures, like ablations, pacemakers, and defibrillators - everything to treat the heart's electrical system. The new equipment in the lab is the state-of-the-art Azurion system.

"This new technology allows us to do the procedures safer, using less radiation and actually do a better job,” says Chad Hall, an RN at Augusta Health.

The electrophysiology lab is Augusta Health's third cardiac lab. The hospital also has a dedicated cardiac catheterization lab and one multifunctional lab for both catheterization and electrophysiology.

  • Augusta Health Unveils New Lab to Help Care for Cardiovascular PatientsMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story