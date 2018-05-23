RWSA Completes Efforts to Reduce Odors at Treatment Plant

People who live in Charlottesville's Woolen Mills neighborhood are rejoicing on Wednesday, May 23, following the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority’s announcement that its efforts to reduce odors at its treatment plant are now complete.

The RWSA announced at a celebratory picnic that its $10 million odor reduction project is finished.

People who live in the area, as well as those who work at the RWSA, are thrilled with the new upgrades, and everyone is in agreement that the old treatment methods stunk.

“You’re looking at the bottom of your shoe first, and you’re just wondering, ‘what the hell, what is that odor?’” says Bill Emory, who lives in Woolen Mills.

Emory has lived in Charlottesville's Woolen Mills neighborhood since 1987. He says the foul odors that emanated from the RWSA’s treatment plant were a problem for close to a century, but that is now a thing of the past.

“It’s just gone,” says Emory. “I mean, the $10 million they spent covering the cat box - the litter box - is not guaranteed to be 100 percent, never any smell anymore, but so far it has been that way - at least for me.”

That's because after $10 million and three years of construction, the RWSA’s odor reduction project is complete.

“We’ve reduced the sulfide odors by about 90 percent, but that can change day to day depending on the content of the waste water and the humidity, things like that, but we’ve made a significant reduction in the sulfides that cause the odors,” says Bill Mawyer, executive director of the RWSA.

Mawyer says the authority has stopped storing and selling biosolids as compost, along with covering its basins that hold millions of gallons of wastewater.

“We covered them to seal the odors, then we have to vacuum out the air and clean the air before we release it,” says Mawyer.

Both neighbors and RWSA workers are thrilled with being able to stop holding their noses.

“To date, we’ve been ecstatic because, quite frankly, I think early on in the process we were a little skeptical that we’d actually be able to achieve the whole goal that we set out to achieve and in the end we get very few if any odor complaints at all,” says Jennifer Whitaker, the director of engineering and maintenance at the RWSA.

The Rivanna Water and Sewer and Authority says getting this project done was a priority because being a good neighbor to everyone who lives around the plant is important.

This upgrade does come with a cost, and the RWSA says Charlottesville and Albemarle County can expect to see rate increases, but it’s still unsure if end users will see higher prices.