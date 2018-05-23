Albemarle Co. Students Host Flag-Football Game for 'Waterboys' Charity

A flag-football game at Saint Anne's-Belfield School brought out a pro-football hall of famer.

Howie Long made a special appearance on the campus Wednesday afternoon for the coin toss. Learning Village Club students as well as the school's boys' varsity and JV student-athletes squared off for the game.

Student Isabella Frank used the event to kick-off a social media campaign for Chris Long's Waterboys charity.

"I love the idea of giving water to people in places that don't have it because we really take water for granted here,” Frank said.

"He's kind of an old soul. I think back at 23, he called me one night, late at night, and said he didn't feel like his life was having a significant impact on the world and wanted to change that,” former NFL player Howie Long said.

Chris Long wants to bring water to 1 million people in that region of Africa. The cost of one well is $45,000.

For more information, you can visit www.waterboys.org.