VSP Investigating Forced Landing of Aircraft in Augusta County

05/23/2018 Release from the Virginia State Police:

At 10:55 a.m., Tuesday (May 22), Virginia State Police was called to the scene of a plane crash in Augusta County.

Neither the pilot, a 24-year-old Rockingham County man, nor the co-pilot was injured.

A single-engine, Piper Arrow had taken off from Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and was en route to Farmville when the aircraft experienced engine problems.

The pilot was trying to return to the airport in Weyers Cave when he realized they were not going to make it. So, he made a forced landing in an open field along Craig Shop Road in Weyers Cave.

The plane suffered minor damage.

No one on the ground was injured.