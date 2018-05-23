Airports See Increase in Unsecured Guns Brought Through Security

So far there has been one incident like this in Charlottesville this year

The Transportation Security Administration is seeing more and more people bringing unsecure guns on planes.

New numbers show that last year there were close to 4,000 incidents of this across the country. More often than not, the TSA is finding people bringing loaded firearms through security or ammo left loose.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says this is a national problem.

“There's a right way to do it and a wrong way to do it,” says Farbstein. “The right way to do it is to make sure that it's unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, and the ammunition is packed in its original packaging next to the firearm."

In Charlottesville, there were four incidents in 2017 and one so far this year.