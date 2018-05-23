Western Albemarle HS Rowing Headed to Nationals

Rowing for Western Albemarle is far from easy.

"[We don't get] breaks, no spring breaks, no winter breaks," says senior Peter Dister. "We only get one day off, during the whole week."

"And as we increase the intensity," says head coach Craig Redinger. "We certainly seen an increase in the ability of the kids to perform at a high level."

Craig Redinger took over as Western's head coach three years ago.

His training methods have elevated the program to a national contender.

Dister says, "When I first started the boys team was very small and not very successful."

Senior Hannah Carter says, "A lot of the freshman this year started in 8th grade and now they're performing at nationals, and they just won at Stotesbury, which is a big deal."

Freshman Mary Roberston says, "It was amazing getting off the dock and just seeing the whole team there supporting us."

Bright and early on Beaver Creek Reservoir is when and where the Western Albemarle rowing team is preparing itself for nationals this weekend.

The Warriors have eight boats competing against 225 different schools up Camden, New Jersey on Cooper River.

Qualifying is Friday and then the championship regattas get underway on Saturday.

Dister says, "Its amazing because there's teams from all over the country. There's teams from Canada. There's teams from California."

Carter says, "You envision yourself winning a lot. We tell this to our boat all the time, you just got to sit down on your boat and envision us winning."

Coach Redinger says winning medals is certainly one way to measure his team's success but for Redinger and the Warriors, its about more than just hardware.

Redinger says, "That is a hugely supportive community of rowers who are demonstrating what it is to a young athlete in every aspect. Not just in their ability on the water."

Carter says, "Something awesome about this team this year is that we're a very close nit family. We have a lot of support for each other, but also we do expect each other to perform very very high and place at nationals."