Strawberry Farmers Report Bountiful Crop, Worry About Harvesting Window

A farm in Orange County says its strawberry harvest this year is one of the best it has seen in a while.

But farmers worry that this bounty may not last, and they’ve got a short time frame to pick the crop.

Ask Kent Woods, the co-owner of Liberty Mills Farm in Somerset, how he got into the farming business with his family, and he will tell you it was something he has always wanted to do.

Strawberries are his favorite crop.

"We had always enjoyed the strawberry picking with the kids,” says Kent. “It's some of the fondest memories we have, and we wanted to pass that on for other people."

This year's strawberry season is one of the best because of the mild winter. However, the season is passing quickly.

"We're very dependent on Mother Nature,” says Kent. “Mother Nature tells us when the end of our season is."

This year’s mild weather has caused these berries to spring up all at once.

"At first there's a few red ones, and then all of a sudden there's four to five red ones on a plant at a time," says Shannon Woods, co-owner of the farm.

The harvest is expected to last for about three to four weeks.

"This one will be ready in a couple days,” says Shannon. “This is how they all start out. They come from a flower, turn green, and then comparing."

The Woods family says all eight varieties the farm grows have different flavors.

"There are strawberries that are grown for shipping, there's strawberries grown for high production, and there are strawberries that are grown for taste,” says Kent.

They say the business is hard work, but they can never resist taking a bite - and hope others will enjoy some strawberries this season, too.