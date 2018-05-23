Design Plan Review for Belmont Bridge to be Held at CitySpace May 24

Final design plans for the crumbling Belmont Bridge in Charlottesville will go before the public one last time.

"It's time to get the bridge built," Charlottesville City Councilor Kathy Galvin said. "We can't keep kicking this can down the road."

The Virginia Department of Transportation has given the current bridge a 40 out of 100 in terms of safety.

The city will give the public a first look Thursday, May 24, at what will be and what will not be included in the multi-million dollar construction project.

The design - which is only 60-percent done - calls for wider sidewalks, two lanes for car traffic, as well as a pair of bicycle lanes.

"There will be gracious areas dedicated to pedestrian and cyclists, with clear divisions between motorists and people that are traveling at 3 miles per hour and 20 miles per hour versus 40 miles per hour," Galvin said.

"It's going to be an iconic asset to the city as well as downtown," said Neighborhood Development Safety Director Alexander Ikefuna

The construction estimate for the project stands at roughly $23 million, with the state contributing about $15 million. It would get underway in late 2019, taking about two years to complete.

"There's a lot of development going on in Charlottesville, and this bridge will provide some kind of building block for development and economic development," Ikefuna said.

Galvin said the plans that will be presented to the public meet all of Charlottesville City Council's criteria.

“It's going to be a good bridge that serves the needs of multiple uses - whether they're biking or walking -and it's going to be beautiful," said the councilor.

The city will hold an informal plan review starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at CitySpace. The actual hearing on the plan runs from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the same location.

After a few hurdles, councilors will vote on the finalized plans this fall.