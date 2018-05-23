Augusta County Sheriff's Office Looking For Runaway Teen

Release from Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen in Verona on Friday April 13, 2018, at approximately 1730 HRS. The juvenile is a former Waynesboro resident and may be in the area.

Tumajah Lakeithia Howard

B/F

DOB: 04/30/2002

5’5”

110 lbs.

HAIR/Black

EYES/Brown

LSW: blue jeans and a black/white coat

She was on foot when she was last seen.

A photo is attached If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.