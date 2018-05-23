Giant Food Voluntarily Recalls Giant Food Frozen Broccoli Cuts

05/23/2018 Release from Giant Food,LLC:

Landover, Md. (May 23, 2018) - Giant Food, LLC is voluntarily recalling Private Brand Frozen Broccoli Cuts(16 oz.) with sell by date of Mar 15, 2020 and UPC code 68826700926 out of an abundance of caution due to our supplier notifying us the product may have Listeria monocytogenes.

Giant Food has removed all affected product from its shelves and urges customers to return the product to their local store for a full refund. Customers may also contact Giant Food's Customer Support Center at 1-888-469-4426.

While there have been no reports of illnesses to date, the frozen vegetable product is being recalled by Giant Food as a precautionary measure after a product sampled by the state of Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, a common organism found in nature.

Consumption of food contained with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease.

Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy. If any of the described symptoms are exhibited, customers are urged to seek medical attention.