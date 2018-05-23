Backup Cameras Becoming Standard on New Cars

Good news for those in the market for a new car: if you buy a new model year you'll have a much better view when you need to put it in reverse.

After years of back and forth with car manufacturers, this month the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration passed a regulation saying all cars made after May of 2018 must have a backup camera.

Researchers - including some in Greene County - worked with the government to pass the mandate after finding that backup cameras helped cut the number crashes and pedestrian back-over accidents in half.

“That was really aimed at reducing back-over crashes. So, crashes with often children or elderly people,” said researcher David Aylor, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Aylor says these crashes often happen in parking lots or driveways: “And the crashes are very emotional, because it can often be relatives, children or elderly,” he explained.

More than 40 children across the country died in 2017 from cars backing up and drivers not seeing them. In Albemarle County, there has only been one back-over death reported in the past 10 years. Researchers say that's one too many, especially with new safety features that are available.

Another new feature is automated rear- braking.

“Really they're not designed for pedestrians. Some will work for pedestrians, but they're really designed for rear impacts with other cars poles,” Aylor said.

This feature will stop the vehicle if it detects a pole or object behind it, but only in some instances.

“The system senses that you want to back up quickly, it's going to let you as the driver override the system,” said Aylor.

Aylor says this has reduced minor fender-bender accidents by 60 percent. But, for now, automated rear-braking is not required in cars.

Reports say adding backup cameras won't break the bank: It will only add between $40 to $150 to the cost of most cars.