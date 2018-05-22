Keswick Hall Looks to Add More Rooms, Make Design Changes

Some big changes could soon be in store for Keswick Hall and Country Club.

On Tuesday, May 22, the Albemarle County Planning Commission hosted a public hearing over a special-use permit.

Keswick Hall wants to expand by adding an additional wing to its inn, with 38 more rooms for guests. It also hopes to expand its spa and fitness center, construct a pool bar, and relocate its restaurant.

Some people in the crowd on Tuesday night raised concerns about how the changes could increase traffic.

Now, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors will have the final say if it approves the permit. No date has yet been set for that decision to be made.