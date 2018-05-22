Quantcast

Albemarle Co. Planning Commission Updates Language Regarding Residential Tourist Lodging

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Albemarle County Planning Commission is updating its language on residential tourist lodging, like Airbnbs.

Staff already passed some recommendations on this topic on back on April 24. But on Tuesday, May 22, the commission went back to make sure it could move those recommendations to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

It discussed different types of homestays in rural and urban areas, including single-family versus multi-family units, and whether rules should change based off the type of place where you’re staying.

The board of supervisors will hear the commission's final thoughts at its hearing on June 13.

