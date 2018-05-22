Crews Respond to Structure Fire on Frays Mountain Road

05/22/2018 Release from Albemarle County Fire Rescue:

On Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 15:51, units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded for the reported structure fire at 406 Frays Mountain Road of a barn-type structure with an adjacent vehicle on fire next to a residential home.

Fire department units arrived 9 minutes after dispatch with a fully involved barn and pickup truck. The fire was quickly brought under control with no extension into the residential home.

The estimated fire loss of the structure, vehicles and equipment is valued at $100,000.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or first responders. No one was displaced as result of the fire.

The fire is deemed to have been caused by a lightning strike by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like everyone to remain vigilant and prepare for inclement weather that can occur rapidly. Keep extra flashlights and non-perishable foods available if a storm occurs and the power goes out.