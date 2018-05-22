Costs for Water and Waste Treatment Increase in Albemarle County, Charlottesville

It's uncertain yet how customers will be affected

Costs are going up for water and waste treatment in Albemarle County and Charlottesville, but it's unclear how much it will impact customers.

On Tuesday, May 22, the Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority and the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority held their monthly meetings.

Both committees adopted the budget for fiscal year 2018. The total budget is more than $33 million, just over a 7 percent increase from last year.

It includes a 5 percent increase for Charlottesville, in terms of wholesale rates for water and sewer. It also comes with a 10 percent increase for the Albemarle County Service Authority for the coming year.

“Those are to fund additional staff for us to process more water,” says Bill Mawyer, the executive director of the RWSA and the RSWA. “We have debt because we borrow money to build the facilities like the new Ragged Mountain Dam. We have projects to expand the Observatory Water Treatment Plant and the Rivanna Water Treatment Plant."

The RWSA and the RSWA provide wholesale drinking water and wastewater treatment for the city and county, but it’s up to both entities to decide if that cost increase will likewise impact customers.