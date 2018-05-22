Students Ask Senator Kaine to Take Action on Gun Control

Tim Kaine says he's received letters from students asking him to take action

Senator Tim Kaine says he has been called on to take action on gun control following a recent school shooting in Texas.

Kaine says he has received letters from students stating that they know too much about violence and have been through active shooter drills at their schools.

In those letters, the students addressed being terrified after hearing a door close or a car backfire because they've been taught so much about the possibility of a shooting in their schools.

“What our kids are saying to us is: when are we going to stand up and act like adults and lead to make them safer? So the time is over for just thoughts and prayers or just a moment of silence, the time is now for action,” says Kaine.

Senator Kaine says lawmakers have yet to take up proposed legislation, but he is in support of measures like universal background checks.