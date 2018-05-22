Medical Professionals Speak on Need for Nurses at Senate Health Committee Hearing

The demand for nurses is projected to increase in the coming years

The need for nurses and medical professionals was in the spotlight on Tuesday, May 22, on Capitol Hill as the Senate Health Committee met to address shortages in the healthcare workforce.

Senator Tim Kaine, a member of that health committee, focused on methods to address shortages in the industry and way of reaching underserved areas.

A nursing professor in Virginia spoke at the hearing to provide examples of what's working.

“The reality of the nursing profession is clear: The demand for nurses is projected to increase by 28 percent by 2030,” says Dr. Julie Sanford of James Madison University’s School of Nursing.

Hospitals around the country are seeing a need for nurses and medical professionals as many are retiring.

“This has been well-documented, and there's some information out there that says the industry will have a shortage of about a million RN's by the year 2022,” says Steven Snyder, the director of recruitment at the University of Virginia Health System.

Hospitals are taking unique measures to address that need, and are especially working to attract people to the profession in rural areas.

“I know that the secret lies in not necessarily recruiting more nurses to underserved communities, but bring opportunities to educationally disadvantaged students in those areas,” says Sanford.

The University of Virginia Hospital and Sentara Martha Jefferson are both working with area programs and colleges to recruit new hires locally.

“It's important that we partner with PVCC and other local programs here in the community to try to grow, develop, and train our existing workforce from Charlottesville,” says Snyder.

“The key is that the candidate or the employee seeks the opportunity to grow because we have the way to transition them through,” says Johnsa Greene-Morris, who is the Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

And both hospitals have programs to help train their existing staff.

“Here at Martha Jefferson, we've implemented a career paths program and so we bring our employees in with an effort to focus and help them to plan for their career,” says Greene-Morris.

Sentara Martha Jefferson and the University of Virginia Medical Center say that, in addition to nurses, they also have a need for other medical staff, including technicians and nursing assistants.