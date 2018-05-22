VDOT Fixing Sinkhole on I-81 in Augusta County

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are getting ready to fix a sinkhole on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the northbound left lane at mile marker 212 near Greenville will close. Interstate maintenance crews recently discovered the hole, which is roughly the size of a volleyball.

"It's hard to tell just by looking at it... It could be maybe the size of a hubcap around the top, but could very well be quite deep and quite wide. So you need to get in there quickly, begin the excavation and really investigate at the same time you're fixing it... Find out what the possible damage is,” Ken Slack at VDOT said.

Slack says delays on I-81 are a possibility as crews work. They don't know yet when the lane will re-open.