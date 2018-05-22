Northam Attends Launch of Solar Project to Power Homes in Fluvanna Co.

Gov. Ralph Northam was on hand for the launch of what is being dubbed the largest solar projects for an electric distribution cooperate in the state.

Northam "flipped the switch" during a ceremony at the Palmer Solar Center in Troy Tuesday. Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and Coronal Energy commissioned the Palmer and Martin Solar Centers there.

The two projects will generate 10 megawatts, which is enough electricity to power roughly 1,200 homes annually.

"It's really just a celebration of a job well done and a project that we're very proud to own and operate,” Kyle West of Coronal Energy said.

"It's just a great day as we move toward renewable energy in Virginia and wean ourselves away from fossil fuels,” Northam said.

CVEC has entered a 25-year power purchase agreement and coronal energy will own and operate the facilities.

CVEC plans to allocate 40 percent of the energy to its members as part of its community solar program, "Solar Share".