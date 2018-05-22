Crews Remove Debris Following Large Storm that Swept Through Charlottesville

A storm back on May 10 took down power lines and trees

Two crews are making their way through the city cleaning up

Public works crews in Charlottesville are making the rounds on Tuesday, May 22.

Workers are picking up debris left over from a storm that ripped through parts of the city more than two weeks ago. The squall snapped trees and power lines and damaged homes across central Virginia.

The city is taking a methodical approach to the clean-up efforts. Crews are moving through each neighborhood, starting with some of the hardest-hit areas from that storm on May 10.

Two separate crews are making their way through Charlottesville. Some workers were on Cherry Avenue near Cleveland Avenue on Monday, and others were in the Johnson Village area.

Public works crews used a claw truck to pick up large tree limbs and chopped up trunks to haul away.

The city is offering the free, one-time service to those dealing with storm-related debris.

“We've got a map we update daily,” says Marty Silman, the public service manager. “The zones have the dates on them corresponding to the week that the crews will be there doing the cleanup, and as we're finishing an area we're coloring that green on the map so people know we've completed that area."

The city says it’s happy to offer the service to Charlottesville residents, but it also means that moving resources for debris pickup means other things move to the back burner.

"More than anything, it puts us behind our normal maintenance needs in the right-of-way, sidewalk repairs and paving, things like that," says Silman.

The debris pick-ups will run through June 15, with different locations on different days. You can take a look at those specifics here.