Entry Level Engineer

Updated:

WVIR-TV/NBC29 is looking for an Entry Level Engineer.  This is a hands-on position installing, maintaining, and supporting a broad range of broadcast, IT, and office equipment/systems.

Job Duties:

  • Perform routine preventive maintenance to ensure broadcast systems operation.
  • Perform component level repairs on all company equipment including but not limited to computer hardware and equipment in the studio, control room, and editing suite.
  • Create and distribute digital and written broadcast logs and engineering reports.
  • Monitor, troubleshoot, and resolve engineering issues during live broadcasts.
  • Provide technical support to computer users.
  • Upgrade software as needed.
  • Other duties as assigned.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

  • Desired electronics military broadcast engineering training, or equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
  • Ability to document and read schematics and drawings.
  • Able to troubleshoot and fix issues in a fast-paced environment.
  • Outstanding organization and time-management skills.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office products.
  • Must possess - or be able to obtain and maintain - a valid Virginia driver’s license.
  • Ability to work outside in a variety of weather conditions. 
  • Must be able available for shift work, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Physical Requirements:

  • Able to stand, walk, crouch, and reach while performing the duties of this job with our without reasonable accommodation.
  • Able to lift and transport equipment weight approximately 50 lbs., with or without reasonable accommodation.

This position will interface with every department to provide technical support as needed.  

NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package, including paid time off.  This is a full-time position, hours to be determined.

Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume and completed NBC29 application, available here, to:

Human Resources
WVIR-TV NBC29
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com.

No phone calls please. Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.
EOE