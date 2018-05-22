Entry Level EngineerUpdated:
WVIR-TV/NBC29 is looking for an Entry Level Engineer. This is a hands-on position installing, maintaining, and supporting a broad range of broadcast, IT, and office equipment/systems.
Job Duties:
- Perform routine preventive maintenance to ensure broadcast systems operation.
- Perform component level repairs on all company equipment including but not limited to computer hardware and equipment in the studio, control room, and editing suite.
- Create and distribute digital and written broadcast logs and engineering reports.
- Monitor, troubleshoot, and resolve engineering issues during live broadcasts.
- Provide technical support to computer users.
- Upgrade software as needed.
- Other duties as assigned.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Desired electronics military broadcast engineering training, or equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
- Ability to document and read schematics and drawings.
- Able to troubleshoot and fix issues in a fast-paced environment.
- Outstanding organization and time-management skills.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office products.
- Must possess - or be able to obtain and maintain - a valid Virginia driver’s license.
- Ability to work outside in a variety of weather conditions.
- Must be able available for shift work, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Physical Requirements:
- Able to stand, walk, crouch, and reach while performing the duties of this job with our without reasonable accommodation.
- Able to lift and transport equipment weight approximately 50 lbs., with or without reasonable accommodation.
This position will interface with every department to provide technical support as needed.
NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package, including paid time off. This is a full-time position, hours to be determined.
Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume and completed NBC29 application, available here, to:
Human Resources
WVIR-TV NBC29
503 E. Market St.
Charlottesville, VA 22902
or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com.
No phone calls please. Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.
EOE