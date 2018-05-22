WVIR-TV/NBC29 is looking for an Entry Level Engineer. This is a hands-on position installing, maintaining, and supporting a broad range of broadcast, IT, and office equipment/systems.

Job Duties:

Perform routine preventive maintenance to ensure broadcast systems operation.

Perform component level repairs on all company equipment including but not limited to computer hardware and equipment in the studio, control room, and editing suite.

Create and distribute digital and written broadcast logs and engineering reports.

Monitor, troubleshoot, and resolve engineering issues during live broadcasts.

Provide technical support to computer users.

Upgrade software as needed.

Other duties as assigned.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

Desired electronics military broadcast engineering training, or equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

Ability to document and read schematics and drawings.

Able to troubleshoot and fix issues in a fast-paced environment.

Outstanding organization and time-management skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Office products.

Must possess - or be able to obtain and maintain - a valid Virginia driver’s license.

Ability to work outside in a variety of weather conditions.

Must be able available for shift work, including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Physical Requirements:

Able to stand, walk, crouch, and reach while performing the duties of this job with our without reasonable accommodation.

Able to lift and transport equipment weight approximately 50 lbs., with or without reasonable accommodation.

This position will interface with every department to provide technical support as needed.

NBC29 offers a competitive benefits package, including paid time off. This is a full-time position, hours to be determined.

Qualified applicants should apply by sending resume and completed NBC29 application, available here, to:

Human Resources

WVIR-TV NBC29

503 E. Market St.

Charlottesville, VA 22902

or email to hrmanager@nbc29.com.

No phone calls please. Resumes not accompanied by NBC29 application will not be considered.

EOE