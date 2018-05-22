Greene County Getting Updates on Improving Secondary Roads

Greene County is getting ready to move forward with plans to upgrade some secondary roads.

County supervisors are expected to get an update on the Virginia Department of Transportation's six-year plan during a meeting Tuesday evening.

The county is set to receive between $153,000 and $198,000 each year through 2023. That money will go toward improvements along Matthew Mill Road, among others.

VDOT will also be paving about 4.5 miles of unpaved roads, though about 20 miles of road actually qualify.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors will meet at the County Administration Building at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22.