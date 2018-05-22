Lawmakers Set to Meet to Discuss Budget, Medicaid

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia senators are set to debate on the state budget plan and whether to expand Medicaid. The full Senate is set to meet Tuesday afternoon in Richmond.

Republicans are currently split on whether to expand Medicaid, after years of near unified opposition. The disagreement has led to a stalemate on the state budget.

Republican Senator Emmett Hanger released a new budget proposal Monday that includes Medicaid expansion, raises for state workers, and a boost to the state's rainy-day fund.

Two Republicans and all 19 Democrats publicly support Medicaid expansion. That gives pro-expansion lawmakers a majority in the Senate.

But Republican Senate leaders oppose Medicaid expansion and could try to block passage of a budget that includes it.

State government will shut down on July 1 if no budget is passed.

