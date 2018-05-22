Update: Louisa County Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Shooting of Young Boy

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is working to figure out how a 2-year-old boy was shot and killed while playing with his brother.

Tyler “Ty” Aponte was shot around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 22. Authorities say his 4-year-old brother thought the gun was a toy when he accidentally shot Tyler.

Deputies responding to the Bakers Branch Road home found Tyler with a gunshot wound to the chest and not breathing. They performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

"It's horrible, it's devastating. You come into a scene like this and you see all the carnage. You see everything," said Major Donnie Lowe, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Linda Eddy, a neighbor, said she has no idea how the children could have found a gun: "There is no way that they would leave a loaded gun out. They're good people, they're Christians. They're good people, and take care of their children and make sure they have everything they need."

The mother was home at the time of the incident while the father was at work. Eddy said she has no idea how Tyler's mother will make it through this tragedy.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office says its heart is broken for the family.

"You can only imagine what they must be going through at this time," Maj. Lowe said.

The investigation is ongoing.

"We'll look at every little detail and do a thorough investigation. We will do our due diligence," said Lowe.