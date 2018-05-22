Gov. Northam Announces 141 New Jobs in Henrico County

Ralph Northam (Photo courtesy the Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A packaging company plans to expand in Virginia and create 141 new jobs.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday that TemperPack plans to spend $10.4 million on a new manufacturing operation in Henrico County.

It will be TemperPack's second Virginia-based facility. The company makes insulation for the shipment of perishable goods.

TemperPack will receive state aid through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

