City Council Meets to Discuss Several Projects, Approves Assessment of Downtown Mall

City Council met on Monday, May 21, to listen to several projects and decide whether to fund them.

Councilors approved $100,000 to conduct a threat and risk assessment of Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. It will look at vehicle and pedestrian crossings on streets like 2nd and 4th streets, as well as surrounding areas.

This assessment comes in the wake of the car attack on 4th Street on August 12 that left one dead and many injured.

The $100,000 doesn't cover the costs of designing and installing any safety measures, just the process of the research that’s to be conducted. Phases two and three of the project will engineer solutions and then make physical modifications to the area.

City Council also heard from groups that are pushing the city to make sure a plan to use deserted land for affordable housing accomplishes that goal.

Council listened to plans for a land bank, which is a virtual collection that contains a variety of properties owned by a public or private group. Many cities use these to accumulate a mass of land that could be used in a better way to benefit the community.

Council initiated the plans for this land bank, but the Charlottesville Low-Income Housing Coalition has many concerns. At the meeting, council decided to defer making any final decisions on the land bank because councilors believe the topic deserves more consideration.

Also on the agenda was reviewing a report and hearing concerns regarding construction when it comes to bicyclists and pedestrians.

City Council is considering a number of changes that could help when construction projects get underway. One of the larger issues is that when developers start working, sidewalks and bike lanes can change without notice and leave people confused and puts them in danger of potentially more accidents.

Proposed changes would revise the temporary street closing permit process and get police involved when permits are violated. Council could also move forward with an additional inspector position with a salary of $90,000.