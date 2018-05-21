Quantcast

Waynesboro Grand Jury Indicts 4 on Racketeering Charges

Edited by Emmy Freedman
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

In Waynesboro, a multijurisdictional grand jury has indicted four people on racketeering charges.

Jesus Chavez-Loya, Manuel Garcia, and Marcos Maldonado-Payan, who are all residents of Mexico, along with Virginia Chavez of Penn Laird, Virginia, are each charged with one count of racketeering.

They were indicted on Friday, May 4.

If found guilty of violating the RICO Act, each could face up to 40 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, the charges are a result of a lengthy investigation conducted by the Waynesboro Police Department's special operations division and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

All are due back in court later in May and June.

    Full Story