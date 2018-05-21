Quantcast

People Discuss Potential Employment Opportunities for Pantops Area

Edited by Emmy Freedman
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The master plan for the Pantops area of Albemarle County was under the spotlight on Monday, May 21.

Monday night marked the fourth public meeting to discuss the Pantops Master Plan.

It's one of the fastest-growing areas of the county.

Those who turned out also broke into smaller groups to talk about what they'd specifically like to see for the future of the Pantops shopping center area, the corner of Route 250 and State Farm Boulevard, and Route 250 along the stretch of car dealerships.

“The Pantops area has a lot of employers in it,” says Elaine Echols, the chief of long range planning for Albemarle County. “It also has opportunities for redevelopment, and some new developments, so we're trying to get input from the community of the types of jobs they think would be good here as well as creating good places for people to live, work, and play.”

If you miss any of the meetings, you can still offer input through an online survey.

    Steve co-anchors NBC 29 News at 5, 6 and 11. An award-winning anchor/reporter whose work has been recognized by the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, Steve is excited to be back in Virginia, where he got his start in television. Email /

