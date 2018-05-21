People Discuss Potential Employment Opportunities for Pantops Area

The master plan for the Pantops area of Albemarle County was under the spotlight on Monday, May 21.

Monday night marked the fourth public meeting to discuss the Pantops Master Plan.

It's one of the fastest-growing areas of the county.

Those who turned out also broke into smaller groups to talk about what they'd specifically like to see for the future of the Pantops shopping center area, the corner of Route 250 and State Farm Boulevard, and Route 250 along the stretch of car dealerships.

“The Pantops area has a lot of employers in it,” says Elaine Echols, the chief of long range planning for Albemarle County. “It also has opportunities for redevelopment, and some new developments, so we're trying to get input from the community of the types of jobs they think would be good here as well as creating good places for people to live, work, and play.”

If you miss any of the meetings, you can still offer input through an online survey.