Miller Baseball Wins Back-to-Back State Championships, Beating Steward 3-0

The Miller School baseball team won the VISAA Division II state championship for the second year in a row, and the third time in program history, as the Mavericks defeated Steward 3-0 at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights on Monday.

Senior Ethan Murray says, "As a class, I think we've played well together. We've figured out what it takes to get us into the state championship, and more importantly, win the state championship. I think that's what makes this class so special, and hopefully the senior class next year can carry it on."

The Mavericks have played in the state championship game in four of the last five seasons.

Senior pitcher Stuart Barrett threw a complete game shutout, and allowed just two hits against the Spartans.

Barrett says, "I've been bugging coach all year about letting me get a complete game, and he knows about that. This is my first complete game ever, so this is pretty big for me. It's a great experience."

Miller scored a run in the second, third, and fifth innings, and all three runs came off of Steward errors.

In the celebration after the win, senior catcher Adam Hackenberg doused head coach Billy Wagner with a cooler of ice water.

"That's probably the best moment of this whole celebration for me," says Hackenberg, "is getting him wet, because he's the one that pushes all of us, and having a coach like that is priceless."

Hackenberg has signed to play baseball at Clemson next year, Murray has signed with Duke, and Barrett signed with George Mason.