Miller Baseball Wins Back-to-Back State Championships, Beating Steward 3-0

Miller Baseball Wins Back-to-Back State Championships, Beating Steward 3-0Posted: Updated:
The Mavericks celebrated with a dogpile on the infield for the second year in a row
The Miller School won the state championship for the third time in program history.
Senior Stuart Barrett allowed just two hits, and pitched the first seven inning complete game of his career
Adam Hackenberg doused head coach Billy Wagner with a cooler of ice water
Reported by Mike Shiers
