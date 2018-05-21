New Trial Date Set for Man Charged with First-Degree Murder in Woolen Mills Death

One of four men charged in connection with a homicide in Charlottesville's Woolen Mills neighborhood is getting a new trial date.

Twenty-three-year-old Jose Luis Escobar-Umana was set for trial next week on several charges, including second-degree murder.

But he, and other suspects, are now charged with first-degree murder.

It all stems from the discovery of a body in a creek on July 4, 2017. Twenty-four-year-old Marvin Rivera-Guevara was brutally killed.

Escobar-Umana is now set for a pre-trial hearing on June 4.

A second suspect, 20-year-old Walter Antonio Argueta Amaya of Manassas Park, was also in court Monday afternoon to handle attorney arrangements.