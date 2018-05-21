City Council to Vote on Conducting Threat and Risk Assessment of Downtown Mall

Many close calls have occurred on the mall between cares and pedestrians

A pricey threat and risk assessment could bring about major changes to Charlottesville's Downtown Mall.

In light of last summer's deadly car attack on the mall and a number of other issues, City Councilors are poised to sign off on the idea.

The risk and threat assessment is the first part of the process. It will look at the crossings, but it will also put other parts of the mall under a critical light in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Paul Oberdorfer, Charlottesville’s public works director, points out some of the obvious safety flaws along the Downtown Mall.

"These are more aesthetic in nature, and they truly don't provide support should a vehicle really choose to get onto the mall," says Oberdorfer.

The pedestrian mall allows both people and vehicles to pass through, which can turn dangerous in a split second. This is particularly true at vulnerable places like the crossings at 2nd and 4th streets.

"Another issue we have is people turn and drive down the mall because they don't understand it's not a roadway," says Oberdorfer.

We saw just how deadly those crossings can be on August 12, when a car collided with a group of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring many others, following the Unite the Right rally.

While car attacks are uncommon, City Councilor Wes Bellamy says it doesn't matter.

"We've had some really close calls with people and cars coming together," says Bellamy.

Because of that, City Council is mulling over spending $100,000 on a threat and risk assessment for the mall. The three-phase project would identify risks, engineer solutions, and make physical modifications.

"As you can see behind me, the folks just cross without even thinking about it," says Oberdorfer.

The assessment will rank potential issues from lowest to highest. It will take into account crime stats, disorder history, and previous terrorist incident history.

"Especially now in the summertime, when there's more people on the mall and we've been hearing about this concern for several years and we have the opportunity to do something about it,” says Bellamy.

Council will receive a report on the threat and risk assessment at its meeting on Monday, May 21.

If councilors decide to move forward with it, the $100,000 doesn't cover the costs of designing and installing any potential safety measures.