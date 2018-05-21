People Rally in Support of Police Civilian Review Board Ahead of City Council Meeting

People are rallying in front of the Freedom of Speech Wall on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall to express support for the Police Civilian Review Board.

The board will be made up of community members who will keep tabs on the Charlottesville Police Department and note how officers treat people in the community.

On Monday, May 21, City Council is hosting its final public hearing on the board, during which people plan to speak out on its mission.

Dozens of people came out on Monday evening prior to council’s meeting to celebrate the community's small victories in establishing the police civilian review board.

City Council approved the creation of the board back in December 2017.

According to the city, there are 13 people competing for seven spots on the board. Each person who’s appointed will serve a one-year term.

Jeff Fogel, an attorney in Charlottesville, says this is a step in the right direction.

"This is something that this town has needed for sometime - for two reasons," says Fogel. "One, it involves the community in the operations of the police force and it's important for the community to be involved if they are going to get anywhere in terms of policing in the community."

Fogel says secondly, it's important because it will be an opportunity for the community to judge actions of the police chief.

Council has approved $2,500 from council’s Strategic Initiatives Fund for the board's operating costs. The money will help cover community outreach events, among other things.

City Council’s meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. inside City Hall, and time is slated on the agenda for councilors to hear from the public on the Police Civilian Review Board.