Must-Win Wahoos put Daniel Lynch on the Mound for ACC Tournament Opener

The UVa baseball team (28-24) must win the ACC tournament in order to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

That means 10-seed Virginia must win its pool in the ACC tournament in Durham, North Carolina, which would require beating 6-seed Florida State Tuesday and 3-seed NC State on Thursday.

Daniel Lynch will be Virginia's starting pitcher for Tuesday's contest.

"Certainly we're in a situation where in order to play in the NCAA tournament we need to win the tournament and that's why we held back Lynch to start this game one," says UVa coach Brian O'Connor. "Certainly he's been in a lot of big games in his career. Tuesday is another big one for him and he needs to get us off to a good start."

Lynch has a record of 4-4 with a 4.08 ERA. In his last start Monday, Lynch struck out a career-high 13 batters and only gave up five hits in Virginia's series-clinching win over Georgia Tech.

"He's made a lot of big starts for us, during his time here, certainly he's a more mature and stronger pitcher than he's been in his career, "says O'Connor. "He's coming off, I believe his best outing of the year last Monday. Hopefully he can continue in that form and pitch us to victory."

Florida State will be without its ace pitcher, left-hander Drew Parrish for Tuesday's game.

On Thursday, Virginia will start pitcher Derek Casey. He has 3.58 ERA and a record of 6-4. The Cavaliers are expected to face NC State's Reid Johnson, a freshman with a 7-0 record and 2.94 ERA.

"Our team knows what's on the line," says O'Connor. "They know what's at stake and that's exciting. I know they'll look forward to going down there and competing."

Both of Virginia's ACC tournament games are scheduled to start at 3pm and show on TV on NBC Sports Washington.