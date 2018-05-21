Richmond Man Guilty in Crash that Killed Albemarle County Teacher

A Richmond man is guilty for causing a fatal crash in Charlottesville back in 2016.

Twenty-eight-year-old Aaron A. Johnson entered a plea agreement in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, May 21. Police had originally charged him with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated (DWI).

Monday, Johnson was found guilty of a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors are also dropping the DWI charge.

Johnson was going over 80 miles-per hour on the night of November 22, 2016, when the Camaro he was driving crashed into a Mazda sedan turning left off Fifth Street Extended onto Harris Road.

The driver of the Mazda, 43-year-old Eric S. Betthauser, died at the scene of the crash. He was a music teacher at Western Albemarle High School and Henley Middle School.

Officers had previously testified Johnson had a blood-alcohol level of 0.087 at the scene of the crash. The legal limit in the commonwealth is 0.08.

Johnson is expected to be sentenced on July 24. He faces up to 10 years.