Board Advances Plans to Improve Water Treatment Plant in Crozet

Edited by John Early
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Plans for expanding the Crozet Water Treatment Plant are moving forward.

The Albemarle County Architectural Review Board examined design plans Monday, May 21, and awarded Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) engineers a certificate of appropriateness.

RWSA says the design for the plant along Three Notch'd Road would allow equipment there to treat more water per day, while not impacting the footprint of the existing facility.

The review board says RWSA's plans will actually improve the look of the area around the treatment plant, as well.

"The main issue might have been fence and landscape screening,” said said ARB Vice Chair Stan Binsted. “Actually they added a fair amount of landscaping - which helps screen the facility - which wasn't there previously. So it was an improvement to the existing facility,"

RWSA will be presenting project updates to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, May 22.

