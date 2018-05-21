UVa's Andy Weber Named First-Team All-ACC, Three other Wahoos Voted to All-ACC Teams

UVa's Andy Weber Named First-Team All-ACC, Three other Wahoos Voted to All-ACC TeamsPosted: Updated:
University of Virginia Athletics Media Release
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior Andy Weber (Aurora, Ohio) earned First Team All-ACC honors while starting pitcher Derek Casey (Mechanicsville, Va.) received Third Team honors. First years Andrew Abbott (Halifax, Va.) and Tanner Morris (Crozet, Va.) were listed on the All-Freshman Team.
Virginia has placed a player on the first team in each of the last six seasons and the two all-freshman selections were the most since 2015.
Weber put together a career-year at second base, ranking fifth in the conference with a .342 batting average. His 18 doubles are tied for the second most in the league and his team-high 48 RBIs are the 10th most among ACC cohorts. Earlier in the season, he reached base safely in 32-straight games and has two hit streaks of 10 or more games while only been hitless in eight contests this year. He finished the regular season by homering in back-to-back games.
Casey served as the team’s Friday night starter and finished the regular season with a 3.58 ERA and 97 strikeouts, the eighth most in the ACC. He led the staff with eight quality starts and pitched into the seventh inning in 10 of his 13 starts. He earned ACC Pitcher of the Week honors after tossing a complete game shutout against Virginia Tech on April 6. He struck out 10-plus batters in three-straight starts from Feb. 29 to March 9.
Abbott proved to be one of the more reliable arms out of the bullpen for the Cavaliers, tying for the team lead with 23 appearances. He struck out 73 batters in 47.1 innings pitched and sported a 3.23 ERA. Of his team-best six saves, four were multi-inning efforts. He struck out five or more batters in eight different outings including a season-high six against both Clemson on April 27 and Wake Forest on May 18.
Morris started 48 of Virginia’s 52 games and batted .305 with 38 runs, nine doubles, two home runs and 20 RBI. He started 39 of the final 40 games at shortstop as a true freshman. He put together a pair of four-hit performances on the year, including a 4-for-4 effort against Georgia Tech on May 14. The left-handed swinging first year was second on the team with 15 multi-hit efforts.
The Cavaliers will begin ACC Tournament play on Tuesday, May 22 against Florida State at 3 p.m. in Durham, N.C.
2018 All-ACC Baseball Teams
Player of the Year – Joey Bart, Georgia Tech
Pitcher of the Year – Brian Brown, NC State
Defensive Player of the Year – Joey Bart, Georgia Tech
Freshman of the Year – Patrick Bailey, NC State
Coach of the Year – Mike Fox, North Carolina
First Team
C - Cal Raleigh, Florida State
C - Joey Bart, Georgia Tech
1B - Logan Wyatt, Louisville
2B - Wade Bailey, Georgia Tech
2B - Andy Weber, Virginia
3B - Kyle Datres, North Carolina
SS - Will Wilson, NC State
OF - Seth Beer, Clemson
OF - Josh Stowers, Louisville
OF - Josh McLain, NC State
OF - Brett Kinneman, NC State
DH/UT - Tristin English, Georgia Tech
SP - Connor Thomas, Georgia Tech
SP - Drew Parrish, Florida State
SP - Brian Brown, NC State
RP - Ryley Gilliam, Clemson
Second Team
C - Patrick Bailey, NC State
1B - Michael Busch, North Carolina
2B - Nick Podkul, Notre Dame
3B - Matt Vierling, Notre Dame
3B - Liam Sabino, Pitt
SS - Logan Davidson, Clemson
OF - Griffin Conine, Duke
OF - Jimmy Herron, Duke
OF - Chase Murray, Georgia Tech
OF - Brandon Riley, North Carolina
OF - Brock Deatherage, NC State
DH/UT - Jack Labosky, Duke
SP - Nick Bennett, Louisville
SP - Adam Wolf, Louisville
SP - Griffin Roberts, Wake Forest
RP - Ethan DeCaster, Duke
Third Team
C - Kyle Wilkie, Clemson
1B - Chris Williams, Clemson
1B - Kyle McCann, Georgia Tech
2B - Devin Mann, Louisville
3B - Drew Mendoza, Florida State
SS - Ike Freeman, North Carolina
OF - Chris Galland, Boston College
OF - Jackson Lueck, Florida State
OF - Eric Gilgenbach, Notre Dame
DH/UT - Grayson Byrd, Clemson
DH/UT - Danny Oriente, Louisville
DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt
SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville
SP - Derek Casey, Virginia
SP - Evan McKendry, Miami
RP - Joe O'Donnell, NC State
All-Freshman Team
OF - Chris Galland, Boston College
RP - Spencer Strider, Clemson
1B - Joey Loperfido, Duke
P - CJ Van Eyk, Florida State
SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville
SS - Freddy Zamora, Miami
C - Patrick Bailey, NC State
SP - Reid Johnston, NC State
DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt
RP - Andrew Abbott, Virginia
SS - Tanner Morris, Virginia
P - Ian Seymour, Virginia Tech