UVa's Andy Weber Named First-Team All-ACC, Three other Wahoos Voted to All-ACC Teams

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior Andy Weber (Aurora, Ohio) earned First Team All-ACC honors while starting pitcher Derek Casey (Mechanicsville, Va.) received Third Team honors. First years Andrew Abbott (Halifax, Va.) and Tanner Morris (Crozet, Va.) were listed on the All-Freshman Team.

Virginia has placed a player on the first team in each of the last six seasons and the two all-freshman selections were the most since 2015.

Weber put together a career-year at second base, ranking fifth in the conference with a .342 batting average. His 18 doubles are tied for the second most in the league and his team-high 48 RBIs are the 10th most among ACC cohorts. Earlier in the season, he reached base safely in 32-straight games and has two hit streaks of 10 or more games while only been hitless in eight contests this year. He finished the regular season by homering in back-to-back games.

Casey served as the team’s Friday night starter and finished the regular season with a 3.58 ERA and 97 strikeouts, the eighth most in the ACC. He led the staff with eight quality starts and pitched into the seventh inning in 10 of his 13 starts. He earned ACC Pitcher of the Week honors after tossing a complete game shutout against Virginia Tech on April 6. He struck out 10-plus batters in three-straight starts from Feb. 29 to March 9.

Abbott proved to be one of the more reliable arms out of the bullpen for the Cavaliers, tying for the team lead with 23 appearances. He struck out 73 batters in 47.1 innings pitched and sported a 3.23 ERA. Of his team-best six saves, four were multi-inning efforts. He struck out five or more batters in eight different outings including a season-high six against both Clemson on April 27 and Wake Forest on May 18.

Morris started 48 of Virginia’s 52 games and batted .305 with 38 runs, nine doubles, two home runs and 20 RBI. He started 39 of the final 40 games at shortstop as a true freshman. He put together a pair of four-hit performances on the year, including a 4-for-4 effort against Georgia Tech on May 14. The left-handed swinging first year was second on the team with 15 multi-hit efforts.

The Cavaliers will begin ACC Tournament play on Tuesday, May 22 against Florida State at 3 p.m. in Durham, N.C.

2018 All-ACC Baseball Teams

Player of the Year – Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

Pitcher of the Year – Brian Brown, NC State

Defensive Player of the Year – Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

Freshman of the Year – Patrick Bailey, NC State

Coach of the Year – Mike Fox, North Carolina

First Team

C - Cal Raleigh, Florida State

C - Joey Bart, Georgia Tech

1B - Logan Wyatt, Louisville

2B - Wade Bailey, Georgia Tech

2B - Andy Weber, Virginia

3B - Kyle Datres, North Carolina

SS - Will Wilson, NC State

OF - Seth Beer, Clemson

OF - Josh Stowers, Louisville

OF - Josh McLain, NC State

OF - Brett Kinneman, NC State

DH/UT - Tristin English, Georgia Tech

SP - Connor Thomas, Georgia Tech

SP - Drew Parrish, Florida State

SP - Brian Brown, NC State

RP - Ryley Gilliam, Clemson

Second Team

C - Patrick Bailey, NC State

1B - Michael Busch, North Carolina

2B - Nick Podkul, Notre Dame

3B - Matt Vierling, Notre Dame

3B - Liam Sabino, Pitt

SS - Logan Davidson, Clemson

OF - Griffin Conine, Duke

OF - Jimmy Herron, Duke

OF - Chase Murray, Georgia Tech

OF - Brandon Riley, North Carolina

OF - Brock Deatherage, NC State

DH/UT - Jack Labosky, Duke

SP - Nick Bennett, Louisville

SP - Adam Wolf, Louisville

SP - Griffin Roberts, Wake Forest

RP - Ethan DeCaster, Duke

Third Team

C - Kyle Wilkie, Clemson

1B - Chris Williams, Clemson

1B - Kyle McCann, Georgia Tech

2B - Devin Mann, Louisville

3B - Drew Mendoza, Florida State

SS - Ike Freeman, North Carolina

OF - Chris Galland, Boston College

OF - Jackson Lueck, Florida State

OF - Eric Gilgenbach, Notre Dame

DH/UT - Grayson Byrd, Clemson

DH/UT - Danny Oriente, Louisville

DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt

SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville

SP - Derek Casey, Virginia

SP - Evan McKendry, Miami

RP - Joe O'Donnell, NC State

All-Freshman Team

OF - Chris Galland, Boston College

RP - Spencer Strider, Clemson

1B - Joey Loperfido, Duke

P - CJ Van Eyk, Florida State

SP - Bobby Miller, Louisville

SS - Freddy Zamora, Miami

C - Patrick Bailey, NC State

SP - Reid Johnston, NC State

DH/UT - Ron Washington Jr., Pitt

RP - Andrew Abbott, Virginia

SS - Tanner Morris, Virginia

P - Ian Seymour, Virginia Tech