Louisa County Linebacker Brandon Smith Commits to Penn State

Louisa County High School linebacker Brandon Smith says he will play in college at Penn State.

The highly touted prospect made the announcement Monday at Louisa County High School.

The five-star linebacker had more than 30 offers, many from the best college football programs in the country.

Smith is 6-foot-4, 223 pounds and wants to continue to play linebacker at the college level, which was among the reasons he chose Penn State. On Monday, he listed a few other reasons why he chose Penn State.

"The way they take of everybody outside of football as far as academics and socially" says Smith. "Also inside of football, like if you need time to go over extra plays or anytime after practice if you need to work on your craft. They're going to make sure that you got it and you understand it to the fullest."

Brandon's dad, Rico Smith says, "Penn State was one of our first visits and Brandon did not get an offer on that visit, but that was one of the best visits we ever had throughout all the visits we've taken. Every time we've been there it's been genuine. Not just the coaching staff but just the people, the environment and I think the decision Brandon has made is a decision that will not only benefit him for three of four years but also for a lifetime."

Louisa County HS head football coach Will Patrick says, "It just goes to show you no matter where you play football whether you play in Louisa County or a rural county in Virginia or 6A school in Northern Virginia or the beach area (757), football around Charlottesville is good football and if you are a standout player on the field or especially academically off the field, you have opportunities."

The future Nittany Lion led the Louisa County Lions to the Virginia Class-4A State title game, tallying 117 total tackles, 18 for a loss, and 6 sacks his junior season.

Smith now has a chance to be among the great linebackers who have gone to Penn State, which is nicknamed 'Linebacker U'.

The early commitment also allows Smith to put the recruiting process behind him, so he can focus on his senior season.

Smith plans to enroll at Penn State in the spring of 2019.

He wants to major in criminology and minor in forensics.