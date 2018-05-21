Rep. Garrett Introduces Legislation to Help States’ Combat Opioid Addiction

05/21/2018 Release from the Office of Congressman Tom Garrett:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 21, 2018)—Congressman Tom Garrett (R-VA), member of the House Education and Workforce Committee, today introduced the Assisting States’ Implementation of the Plans of Safe Care Act with Congresswomen Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) as an initial co-sponsor. This bipartisan legislation enhances the implementation of the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act to ensure States’ develop policies and procedures that meet the healthcare needs of infants and women affected by the opioid epidemic.

“The opioid epidemic truly is a national crisis that is affecting families and communities across the country, and in Virginia, we’ve become far too familiar with its consequences. While we’ve accomplished a lot in terms of drawing attention to the opioid epidemic, it’s painfully clear that we still have a long way to go to provide resources to help women and children affected by it,” said Garrett.

“This bipartisan legislation will help continue efforts that are critical to fighting the opioid epidemic and provide help to women and their children struggling with addiction. This is an important next step in a much broader effort, and we’re confident it will bring us closer to making real progress in this fight.”

“Doubling down on solutions to the opioid crisis is as critical as ever, and this bill will help more women and children access the treatment and recovery services they need to return to wholeness,” concluded Garrett.

Specifically, the Assisting States’ Implementation of the Plans of Safe Care Act would:

Promote better protections for young children and family-centered healthcare responses for those affected by the opioid epidemic;

Enhance States’ understanding of terms under the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act;

Support collaboration between healthcare providers, social service agencies, public health agencies;

Recommend treatment approaches for addicted infants, pregnant women, and postpartum women;

Support State efforts to develop technology systems to manage and monitor implementation plans for safe healthcare;

Address State-identified challenges with developing, implementing, and monitoring plans of safe healthcare for the addicted;

Prevent family separation and support reunification of families whenever safely possible;

Read the Assisting States’ Implementation of Plans of Safe Care Act HERE.